As they say, everything is bigger in Texas, and “Christmas Belles,” a big Christmas production set in Texas, is coming to the Averitt Center for the Arts Dec. 8-11. During part of it, the audience will learn that orange may just be the new red and green for at least one person in Fayro.
Since 2009, Rebecca’s Cafe has been serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurity in Statesboro, and its reach has slowly grown. Since April of 2022, the Cafe has doubled its former reach of 100 to more than 200 patrons served each week. “The pace really picked up once people...
Our Girls Rock Too, a program focused on encouraging young ladies to become comfortable in their own skin and to love themselves is hosting their Annual Toy Giveaway at Statesboro YMCA. Our Girls Rock Too! Annual Toy Giveaway. The Toy Giveaway will be held at the Statesboro YMCA, 409 Clairborne...
Just after Thanksgiving, a group of Santa’s Scout Elves arrived at the Port of Savannah on special assignment from Santa himself. Santa asked them to learn more about how the port, one of the busiest in the country, works during the holiday season. Wearing their high visibility safety gear,...
Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!
Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
Community turns out for Brooklet tree lighting Wednesday
Well over 500 citizens lined the street in downtown Brooklet for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30. The Brooklet tree lighting event kicked off at 6pm at the gazebo in downtown Brooklet. Ellen Perkins of the Brooklet Community Development Association welcomed community members to the event, followed by a prayer from Mayor Joe Grooms.
Ogeechee Area Hospice Mistletoe & Memories Tree Lighting Ceremony, Thursday, December 1
Ogeechee Area Hospice invites the community out to their Mistletoe & Memories, 16th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration. The Mistletoe & Memories tree lighting will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 5:30 PM till 6:30 PM. Ogeechee Area Hospice is located at 200 Donehoo Street in Statesboro, GA.
James Franklin Edenfield
Mr. James Franklin Edenfield, age 74, died on Sunday, December 4th 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating. Friends may sign the online register book...
Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway
Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
Tammy Rushing retires after 31 years of service to the City of Statesboro
Tammy Rushing, Administrative Assistant for The City of Statesboro Department of Public Works, is retiring after more than 30 years. Rushing will leave a lasting impact, which can be seen throughout her years of dedicated service to the City of Statesboro. The heart and soul which she has put into...
Patrick Cassidy
Patrick David Cassidy passed away on December 03,2022 in Statesboro, GA. Patrick was born to Douglas Rosco Cassidy and Eiline Yvette Owens Cassidy on 01/08/1952. He went to high school in Statesboro, GA. If you knew Pat, you understood he was a kind person always willing to offer a helping hand. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography.
Praising Cane: Johnson-Welter family preserves rich history of the cane boil
If you spent your growing-up years in Bulloch County or have taken a stroll past the syrup hut at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair any time in the last 60 years, you probably know the unmistakable smell of boiling cane juice. Love it or hate it, cane syrup is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
Statesboro Fire to host annual smoke alarm blitz
Don’t forget to check your smoke alarms before the deep freeze of winter, warns the Statesboro Fire Department. “Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety,” said Statesboro Fire Prevention chief Stephan Hutchins. “The alarms provide early warnings in fire emergencies and allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures.”
6th Annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival December 10th
The Town of Portal and the Heritage Society have partnered together this year for the 6th annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022. This years festival promises to be even bigger and Better. Christmas Festival venders will set up in Portal on Mullet Road starting at...
Statesboro Police searching for two runaway teens
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) needs your help locating two runaway teens. According to police, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, AZ and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham/Chatham County left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1:00 a.m. on December 2 and officers have been unable to locate them. Anyone with information on […]
Stilson’s Jenny Hendrix is Bulloch’s Teacher of the Year
Bulloch County Schools administrators surprised Jenny Hendrix, a Stilson Elementary School teacher, in her classroom on Monday to announce that she is Bulloch County’s Teacher of the Year. Jenny Hendrix, the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher for Stilson’s pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students, will now represent the...
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
