Statesboro, GA

Statesboro School of Dance presents the Nutcracker

Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
savannahceo.com

Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!

Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
Community turns out for Brooklet tree lighting Wednesday

Well over 500 citizens lined the street in downtown Brooklet for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30. The Brooklet tree lighting event kicked off at 6pm at the gazebo in downtown Brooklet. Ellen Perkins of the Brooklet Community Development Association welcomed community members to the event, followed by a prayer from Mayor Joe Grooms.
BROOKLET, GA
James Franklin Edenfield

Mr. James Franklin Edenfield, age 74, died on Sunday, December 4th 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. More obituary information will follow. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating. Friends may sign the online register book...
STATESBORO, GA
Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway

Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
STATESBORO, GA
Patrick Cassidy

Patrick David Cassidy passed away on December 03,2022 in Statesboro, GA. Patrick was born to Douglas Rosco Cassidy and Eiline Yvette Owens Cassidy on 01/08/1952. He went to high school in Statesboro, GA. If you knew Pat, you understood he was a kind person always willing to offer a helping hand. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro Fire to host annual smoke alarm blitz

Don’t forget to check your smoke alarms before the deep freeze of winter, warns the Statesboro Fire Department. “Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety,” said Statesboro Fire Prevention chief Stephan Hutchins. “The alarms provide early warnings in fire emergencies and allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures.”
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police searching for two runaway teens

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) needs your help locating two runaway teens. According to police, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, AZ and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham/Chatham County left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1:00 a.m. on December 2 and officers have been unable to locate them. Anyone with information on […]
STATESBORO, GA
Stilson’s Jenny Hendrix is Bulloch’s Teacher of the Year

Bulloch County Schools administrators surprised Jenny Hendrix, a Stilson Elementary School teacher, in her classroom on Monday to announce that she is Bulloch County’s Teacher of the Year. Jenny Hendrix, the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher for Stilson’s pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students, will now represent the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.

Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
BROOKLET, GA
Statesboro, GA
