Hospitals, medical staff strain as RSV and influenza overwhelm Yakima County

Yakima hospital accepting new heart patients as Astria Sunnyside reduces services
YAKIMA, Wash. — Astria Sunnyside Hospital will no longer be doing invasive or non-invasive heart procedures or interventional cardiology services starting Dec. 16, but Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will. Astria Health officials announced the change shortly before Thanksgiving, citing staffing challenges and the rising cost of supplies and labor as the reason they would no longer be offering those services...
‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope
Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
KIMA TV
Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Ellensburg PD, saves man after midnight crash
KITTITAS CO., Wash – A Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy’s keen eyes and investigative instinct saved the life of a man who was trapped in his crashed car. The crash happened at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon Road Sunday. The Ellensburg Police Department said they got a call from a woman just after midnight who said she couldn’t get ahold...
KIMA TV
More community service officers will be hired by the Yakima Police Department by next year
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department will be looking to add more community service officers by the beginning of next year. At last night's community forum hosted by councilmember Patrcia Byers, those in attendance complained about the number of stray animals they are seeing in their neighborhoods. While Byers said she...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Arrest made in four-alarm fire that destroyed Ellensburg hay building, recreation center
ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to a fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning. According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office...
Grandview man identified as homicide victim after car crash
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A Grandview man has been identified as a victim of a homicide that happened back in November of this year. Authorities said Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, was found dead inside a vehicle on November 23. It happened near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the...
Yakima Herald Republic
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police fire on vehicle in drive-by; wheel man faces charges
Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault. Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street. The incident is being...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Tieton sailor at Pearl Harbor among the Valley's first casualties in World War II
More than 350 Yakima County residents were killed in World War II. Among them, Henry Carl Beerman was among the first, a casualty of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His final resting place, and that of his shipmates on the USS Arizona, is considered one of America’s most sacred shrines to its war dead.
Yakima Herald Republic
Vancouver man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal 2019 DUI crash in Lower Valley
Like many sentencing hearings, there were calls for Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado to serve the maximum time possible, as well as pleas for leniency and mercy. Both calls came from the family of his girlfriend who was killed in a crash in April 2019 where Vasquez-Maldonado was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
Yakima Herald Republic
Freezing fog in the forecast in the Yakima area, with 50% chance of snow Thursday
Yakima saw about an inch and a half of snow on Sunday as a low pressure system settled over the region. Forecasters expect cold temperatures and drier conditions early this week, with a chance of snow and freezing rain Thursday and Friday in the Yakima area. Joe Solomon, a meteorologist...
KIMA TV
Tails were wagging as pets cuddled up with the Grinch for festive photos today
YAKIMA -- The snow didn't stop our four-legged friends from getting their photo opportunities with the Grinch today. Organizers tell us the pictures are free, but donations are always welcome. They say all the money collected will go towards Wags to Riches, an organization that rescues animals across the Yakima...
