ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Hospitals, medical staff strain as RSV and influenza overwhelm Yakima County

By SANTIAGO OCHOA Yakima Herald-Republic
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima hospital accepting new heart patients as Astria Sunnyside reduces services

YAKIMA, Wash. — Astria Sunnyside Hospital will no longer be doing invasive or non-invasive heart procedures or interventional cardiology services starting Dec. 16, but Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will. Astria Health officials announced the change shortly before Thanksgiving, citing staffing challenges and the rising cost of supplies and labor as the reason they would no longer be offering those services...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council takes look at container shelters for housing at Camp Hope

Shipping container shelters deposited at Camp Hope in recent months offer nine new units for individuals who need separate housing, so long as their use is approved by the Yakima City Council. At a meeting Tuesday, the council will consider updating the lease for the emergency shelter operating near East...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Ellensburg PD, saves man after midnight crash

KITTITAS CO., Wash – A Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy’s keen eyes and investigative instinct saved the life of a man who was trapped in his crashed car. The crash happened at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon Road Sunday. The Ellensburg Police Department said they got a call from a woman just after midnight who said she couldn’t get ahold...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police fire on vehicle in drive-by; wheel man faces charges

Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault. Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street. The incident is being...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy