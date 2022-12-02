U-18 Renfrew Timberwolves looking to win it all at the Silver Stick tournament this weekend

Read full article on original website
RECAP: Red Wings use early lead to edge Blue Jackets, 4-2
And on Sunday night, the Red Wings came out strong and held onto an early lead en route to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Detroit kicked off the first period on a high note, outshooting Columbus, 13-8, and taking a 2-0 advantage on an even-strength goal from Austin Czarnik and power-play tally from Dominik Kubalik. After Lucas Raymond scored a 5-on-3 goal just over seven minutes into the second, the Blue Jackets responded with two unanswered tallies. Andrew Copp provided an insurance goal at 6:08 of the final frame, helping the Red Wings snap a three-game losing streak.
EX-NHL FORWARD PATRIK BERGLUND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTING COMEBACK AFTER MISSING 2021-22 DUE TO SERIOUS CHARGES
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
