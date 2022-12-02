U-18 Renfrew Timberwolves looking to win it all at the Silver Stick tournament this weekend

Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

2 DAYS AGO