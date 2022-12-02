Candidates line up to replace Rankin, both on JBC and in SD5

Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Washington Examiner
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat
Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after razor-thin loss in Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch formally conceded defeat to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday morning after an unofficial vote count showed the Republican incumbent has a narrow lead in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch, an Aspen businessman, said in an online press conference that he had just gotten off the phone with...
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wins election to US Congress
DENVER (KDVR) — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is headed to Washington after winning election to Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Pettersen’s victory keeps a longtime Democratic stronghold blue, even as it sits in new boundaries. The new representative marks the first change in...
Kyle Rittenhouse Meets With GOP House Caucus
The Kenosha shooter appeared to stoke his right-wing celebrity ambitions with a weird Capitol photo.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Liz Cheney dunks on Kari Lake after defeat in Arizona governor's race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was quick to troll Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake after the latter was projected to lose her race to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
The effort to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is mostly dead — at least for now
Both top lawmakers and the most dogged advocates of stock ban legislation seem to agree — Congress has run out of time to strengthen ethics.
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
What four incoming majority-makers for the Senate DFL are pushing at the Legislature
One newly elected DFL state senator beat her opponent in the east metro by just 321 votes. Another squeaked by a well-known GOP rival endorsed by an influential Iron Range lawmaker. A third held a district including Moorhead many thought would flip to the GOP. And another suburban Democrat was the only one to oust a Republican incumbent senator.
