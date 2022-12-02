ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Pays Tribute to “Soul Mate” Christine McVie

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
With the news of the legendary Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie’s passing earlier this week, the outpouring from family and friends has continued in the subsequent days.

Recently, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks wrote that McVie was her “best friend.” Now, another member of the rock band has shared his thoughts. Fleetwood Mac’s guitarist Lindsey Buckingham hand-wrote a tribute letter to the fallen artist via his Instagram page, calling McVie his “soul mate.”

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham wrote. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

McVie died on Wednesday (November 30) at 79 years old. She and Buckingham released a studio album as a duo five years ago in 2017. In 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac and replaced by Neil Finn and Mike Campbell.

Nicks also shared a statement from Fleetwood Mac that said, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. —Fleetwood Mac”

Many others, including Sheryl Crow, Belinda Carlisle, and Jason Isbell, reacted to McVie’s passing.

“I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven,” Crow said. “The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

Isbell praised McVie’s voice, adding, “Terribly sad news. Irreplaceable songs and a voice that was truly pure.”

Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s also commended McVie’s vocals, saying that she has the “voice of an angel” and is “forever loved.”

