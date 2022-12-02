ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Meaning Behind Christine McVie’s “Spiritual” Fleetwood Mac Song “Songbird”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giPjt_0jVKP2q500

Waking from her sleep one night in the apartment she shared with bandmate Stevie Nicks, “Songbird” popped into Christine McVie’s head around 3:30 in the morning as if she was being “visited” by someone, or something.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and the song just came into my head,” said McVie of Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours ballad. “I got out of bed, played it on the little piano I have in my room, and sang it with no tape recorder. I sang it from beginning to end: everything.” She added, “I can’t tell you quite how I felt. It was as if I’d been visited. It was a very spiritual thing. I was frightened to play it again in case I’d forgotten it.”

The next day morning, McVie took it to producer Ken Callait and put it down on a 2-track recorder. “I don’t know where that [song] came from,” added McVie. “I wished it would happen more often, but it hasn’t.”

Who/What is the meaning of “Songbird”?

The ambiguity of “Songbird” captures the selflessness of love—for someone or one’s self. McVie insisted that the song was never about anyone, or anything, in particular.

“It doesn’t really relate to anybody in particular; it relates to everybody,” said McVie in a 2017 interview on the meaning of the song. “A lot of people play it at their weddings or at bar mitzvahs or at their dog’s funeral. It’s universal. It’s about you and nobody else. It’s about you and everybody else. That’s how I like to write songs.”

For you, there’ll be no more crying

For you, the sun will be shining

And I feel that when I’m with you

It’s alright, I know it’s right

To you, I’ll give the world

To you, I’ll never be cold

‘Cause I feel that when I’m with you

It’s alright, I know it’s right

Opium Listening Party

McVie has said on many occasions that she wrote “Songbird” in just 30 minutes and needed to get the melody and lyrics out as swiftly as possible so she wouldn’t forget it.

“I called a producer first thing the next day and said, ‘I’ve got to put this song down right now,’” shared McVie. “I played it nervously, but I remembered it. Everyone just sat there and stared at me. I think they were all smoking opium or something in the control room.”

“Songbird” Saved Fleetwood Mac

Playing right in the center of the band’s 1977 album, Rumours, “Songbird” was a focal point, and perhaps a turning point for the band, which was tangled in intra-band relationships, drugs, and other dysfunctional behavior, prior to recording the album.

When McVie played the song for them, they all realized how much they loved one another.

McVie’s Solo

Breaking from the Sausalito Record Plant where the band was finishing up their Rumours sessions, Caillat brought McVie to the Zellerbach Auditorium to record “Songbird.” Setting up 15 microphones placed around the auditorium, “Songbird” was captured with McVie, alone at the piano, as if she was performing alone, once everyone had left a concert.

Lindsey Buckingham sat offstage strumming an acoustic guitar to help keep the tempo.

Performed live, Fleetwood Mac would often close shows with the song, with McVie alone, sitting at the piano.

Spiritual Mediums

McVie’s spiritual connection, or “visitation,” to a song like “Songbird” is likely linked to her mother Beatrice Edith Maud (1915-1968), who she said was a psychic medium and healer. When Fleetwood Mac was first moving from London to Los Angeles, and after several lineup changes, Maud had a premonition that things would go wrong, but that “not to worry, because they would find their miracle in a sunny California orange grove,” according to McVie.

Shortly after meeting, McVie and Stevie Nicks instantly hit it off. “I liked her instantly,” said McVie of Nicks. “She was funny and nice but also there was no competition. We were completely different on the stage to each other and we wrote differently too.”

Coincidentally, the two moved in together in an apartment on Orange Grove Avenue.

Mick Fleetwood’s Send-Off Song

When asked what song he would want to be played at his funeral, drummer Mick Fleetwood named the McVie classic.”

“The song at my funeral, which will be in five minutes—wow, that is maudlin,” said Fleetwood in an NME interview. “I’d probably pick ‘Songbird’ by Christine McVie, to send me off fluttering.”

And the songbirds keep singing

Like they know the score

And I love you, I love you, I love you

Like never before, like never before,

Like never before

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy