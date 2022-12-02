ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Morgan Wallen Releases Three-Song Album Sampler

By Alli Patton
 4 days ago
On the heels of his globe-trotting tour announcement, country star Morgan Wallen has gifted his fans a little something to hold them over until his long-awaited third album and 2023 world tour.

“I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” the “Whiskey Glasses” singer said in a statement. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details. To hold you over, I’m dropping three new songs today as a sampler of what I’ve been working on. Can’t wait to take it one night at a time in 2023.”

Wallen’s One Thing At A Time – Sampler includes the title track, “One Thing At A Time,” “Days That End In Why,” and “Tennessee Fan.” Get a glimpse at his album in the works, below.

Next year will see the artist perform his music around the world as he kicks off his One Night At a Time World Tour. The 44-date tour will kick off in mid-March, seeing support from HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman along the way. The tour will make stops in Australia and New Zealand before embarking on a North American leg.

Wallen just wrapped his 55-city Dangerous Tour, but he is ready for more. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” he said of the upcoming trek. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Photo by John Shearer / EBMedia

