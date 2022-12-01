ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WECT

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
WECT

Military training to take place in Bladen County this month

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment. Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military...
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.

