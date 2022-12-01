Read full article on original website
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday,...
Military training to take place in Bladen County this month
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will take part in training exercises this month in preparation for an overseas deployment. Officials say that training events will take place in Elizabethtown and White Lake. Residents of Bladen County may notice military...
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
