Detroit, MI

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season

The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan.

