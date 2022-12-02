Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season
The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
