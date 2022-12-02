ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Patrick Kinahan: Whittingham long ago proved coaching greatness

SALT LAKE CITY — To the casual observer, the kind a big game usually draws in, Kyle Whittingham has enhanced his stature as an elite college football coach the last two seasons. Consecutive Rose Bowl berths, which his Utah program has achieved, are excellent credential builders. But to those...
Utes move up to No. 8 in final College Football Playoff rankings; No. 7 in AP

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is going to the Rose Bowl after it erased a 17-3 USC lead in the Pac-12 championship game to earn their second straight title. The Utes reeled off 24 straight points before USC eventually scored again in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done and Utah had all the momentum to end the Trojans' College Football Playoff aspirations. So when the final rankings of the regular season were released on Sunday, Utah had the advantage.
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19

CENTERVILLE — For Betsy Ryan, COVID-19 can't be ignored just because it's the holiday season. Before the pandemic, the 39-year-old from Centerville said there was little concern about any signs of sickness during family gatherings. That changed, she said, after "going through the experience of COVID-19 and seeing how destructive it can be, for especially immunocompromised people or people in my family with some health issues."
Popular Kilby Court Block Party set to expand in 2023. Here's who is coming

SALT LAKE CITY — The fourth rendition of the Kilby Court Block Party is slated to be its largest yet, and now its organizers are ready to share who is coming. The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the festival along with support from popular and critically acclaimed artists like Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Faye Webster, Hippo Campus and Grace Ives, according to S&S Presents.
Vivint Smart Home sold to Houston-based NRG Energy for $2.8 billion

PROVO — Fortune 500 company NRG Energy Inc. has agreed to acquire Provo-based Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Houston-based NRG will pay $12 per share in cash, and will assume an additional $2.4 billion in debt. The total value of $5.2 billion is a 33% premium on Vivint's closing share price on Monday, according to NRG. Vivint — which was acquired in 2012 by private equity firm Blackstone in what was, at the time, the largest tech deal in Utah history — became a publicly traded company in 2020.
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck that was parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard in the area of 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
Teen girl hospitalized in weekend crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend crash with a driver police suspect may have been impaired. Police said there was a collision involving two cars at 4430 S. Atherton Drive, in Taylorsville, just after midnight on Sunday morning. The driver of one car, a teenage girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There was a passenger in the car, as well, but police said they don't know if that passenger was injured.
The gift you shouldn't give car burglars this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of year. But it's also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn't one of them. So don't give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
