fox26houston.com

Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston

In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
Houston Chronicle

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
KHOU

The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
proclaimerscv.com

8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
fox26houston.com

Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward

HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas

Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.

