fox26houston.com
Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston
In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
fox26houston.com
One of Houston's biggest mysteries now a Netflix docuseries called 'The Texas Killing Fields'
HOUSTON - If 25 miles of the Gulf Freeway between League City and Galveston could talk, we would hear of horrendous crimes committed against dozens of young women. "Most of the victims were between 16 and the age of 25 and that's over the last four or five decades," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
KHOU
The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!
HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
proclaimerscv.com
8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested
The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
'Texas Killing Fields': Who Is Clyde Hedrick and Where Is He Now?
The former roofer was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and has not been ruled out as a suspect in several unsolved Texas Killing Fields murders.
Child unharmed, man and woman found dead in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: HPD
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Click2Houston.com
🔒Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022
HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022. KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda returned to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. Read more. Anchor Daniella Guzman. Houston’s own Daniella Guzman returned to the Bayou City in...
fox26houston.com
Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward
HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Charges not expected for 84-year-old driver as church and family mourn USPS crash victim
"Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here," the pastor of the victim's church told ABC13.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
