Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ty Dudley Savoy
Ty Savoy is described as 5’8” in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 900 block of Comeaux Rd., Rayne.
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of November 28, 2022 – December 4, 2022.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 5 00:50 Caller in the 700 block of North 5th requested extra patrol in reference to a subject making threats and banging on the door. 01:45 Theft of a dolly equipment in the 300 block of Rodney. 03:43 Disturbance in the area of Halsey. 07:58 Caller in the 400 block of Cotton said a subject is beating…
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 3-December 5 Tamarick Tremaine Collins, 27, 900 block of Park Avenue, Opelousas. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Robert Herbert Castille, 46, 900 block of Lastrapes Street,…
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2022. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia. Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of a temporary license...
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
GPS tracker on truck leads to arrest of Sulphur man
A Sulphur man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had a GPS tracker on it.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington...
Police: Third murder investigation this year on Ina Clare Dr
Police are investigating the drive-by shooting Thursday night resulting in the deaths of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert -- the third murder case on Ina Clare Dr in 2022.
Two Women Fatally Shot in Car Last Night in Opelousas
According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, the shooting took place at the intersection of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street around 10:27 pm on Thursday.
Police: Port Barre High evacuated following bomb threat
Port Barre Police tell KATC Port Barre High School has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Monday, December 5, 2022.
