Eunice, LA

KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash

Ariana Walker, 25, of Opelousas, has been charged in the crash that claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury (felony); and operating vehicle while license is suspended …
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 5 00:50 Caller in the 700 block of North 5th requested extra patrol in reference to a subject making threats and banging on the door. 01:45 Theft of a dolly equipment in the 300 block of Rodney. 03:43 Disturbance in the area of Halsey. 07:58 Caller in the 400 block of Cotton said a subject is beating…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 3-December 5 Tamarick Tremaine Collins, 27, 900 block of Park Avenue, Opelousas. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Robert Herbert Castille, 46, 900 block of Lastrapes Street,…
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2022. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia. Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of a temporary license...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile has been located

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
PINEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
OPELOUSAS, LA

Community Policy