The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 5 00:50 Caller in the 700 block of North 5th requested extra patrol in reference to a subject making threats and banging on the door. 01:45 Theft of a dolly equipment in the 300 block of Rodney. 03:43 Disturbance in the area of Halsey. 07:58 Caller in the 400 block of Cotton said a subject is beating…

EUNICE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO