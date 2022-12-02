Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill UnsolvedPasadena, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses Kyiv of ‘nuclear terrorism’ at Zaporizhzhia
Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately creating the threat of a possible “nuclear catastrophe” by continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The power plant is the largest in Europe and his been under Russian control since the beginning of the war. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces were taking “all measures” to ensure the safety of Europe's largest power plant. “In turn, the Kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately shell the site,” he told his military chiefs in a conference call, an abridged transcript...
Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment
CAIRO (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.
Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers are back in Washington with just a few short weeks to wrap up their remaining business before the end of the year. The biggest priorities include must-pass funding bills. Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still...
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding
A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members —...
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
(The Hill) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third extension.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0