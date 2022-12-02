ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

islandeyenews.com

Holiday Litter Sweep With Beach Santa

Join IOP Cleanup Crew, South Carolina Aquarium & Beach Santa for our special holiday cleanup Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – a fantastic way to give back to the planet!. Beach Santa will be decked out, and we have some treats to share. Wear your Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew T-shirts and/or spirited attire if you dare.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season

Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
counton2.com

GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC holds 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys. Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abackpackjournalist.com

St. Julian Devine Mimes – ride in style! Charleston, SC Christmas Parade

December 4, 2022 -What a beautiful afternoon, as the Vintage Cars – from the Low Country Model A Ford Club – s.tepped off at the Charleston, SC Christmas Parade. seats.https://www.abackpackjournalist.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=5622&action=edit#category-add Ms. D – from youth has loved parades, and has always encouraged her youth program members to join...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
momcollective.com

A Roundup of Weekend Itineraries in Charleston (With & Without Kids!)

There’s a reason Charleston people are flocking to the Charleston area, both for destination weekends and permanently. The many accolades don’t lie!. With so much to do and explore, sometimes it’s nice just to play tourist in your own city, but wouldn’t it be great if someone else did the legwork of putting together an entire itinerary of ideas for you?
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced dates and keynote speaker

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival Announces 2023 Keynote Speaker. CHARLESTON, SC – Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Evening Showers... Nigh time Fog!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move up and over us tonight and into early Tuesday with a few light showers into the early morning hours before diminishing. We expect a drier, and sunnier afternoon on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC

