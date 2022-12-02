Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Holiday Litter Sweep With Beach Santa
Join IOP Cleanup Crew, South Carolina Aquarium & Beach Santa for our special holiday cleanup Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – a fantastic way to give back to the planet!. Beach Santa will be decked out, and we have some treats to share. Wear your Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew T-shirts and/or spirited attire if you dare.
momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
counton2.com
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
MUSC holds 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys. Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents […]
abackpackjournalist.com
St. Julian Devine Mimes – ride in style! Charleston, SC Christmas Parade
December 4, 2022 -What a beautiful afternoon, as the Vintage Cars – from the Low Country Model A Ford Club – s.tepped off at the Charleston, SC Christmas Parade. seats.https://www.abackpackjournalist.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=5622&action=edit#category-add Ms. D – from youth has loved parades, and has always encouraged her youth program members to join...
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Goose Creek kicks off holiday season with ‘Christmas in the Creek’ tree lighting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Friday evening. Goose Creek is getting into the Christmas spirit. “This is our third annual tree lighting,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Christmas in the Creek is a whole series of events, and this […]
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
City of Charleston holiday parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade is set to impact traffic downtown traffic on Sunday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: The parade […]
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
momcollective.com
A Roundup of Weekend Itineraries in Charleston (With & Without Kids!)
There’s a reason Charleston people are flocking to the Charleston area, both for destination weekends and permanently. The many accolades don’t lie!. With so much to do and explore, sometimes it’s nice just to play tourist in your own city, but wouldn’t it be great if someone else did the legwork of putting together an entire itinerary of ideas for you?
charlestondaily.net
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced dates and keynote speaker
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival Announces 2023 Keynote Speaker. CHARLESTON, SC – Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
live5news.com
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown. Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east...
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Evening Showers... Nigh time Fog!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move up and over us tonight and into early Tuesday with a few light showers into the early morning hours before diminishing. We expect a drier, and sunnier afternoon on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
Best Vacation Rentals In Charleston, South Carolina
Are you planning to visit the charming city of Charleston, SC? One of these top vacation rentals could make the perfect home base for your southern adventures!
