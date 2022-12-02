Prominent Arab film distributor MAD Solutions has forged a production partnership with Dubai-based broadcaster OSN, the Red Sea Fund, and U.K. Global Screen Fund on Saudi multihyphenate Ahd Kamel’s long gestating feature film debut “My Driver and I.” The production partnership for the feature was announced at this week’s Red Sea Film Festival, which is taking place in Jeddah, where the film is also set. Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak will star alongside regional acting talents, Qusai Kheder, Mostafa Shehata and Baraa Alem. The feature is being produced as an OSN Original for the pay-TV and streaming network that will showcase the film for...

28 MINUTES AGO