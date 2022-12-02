Read full article on original website
How Fear Holds Your Photography Back
As a photographer, there are many things that we feel may be holding us back. For some, it’s gear. For many, it might be limited free time. For others, there might be a lack of interesting locations to shoot. While I have felt the same in the past, that...
Photographers Call Out ‘Misleading’ Images in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Trailer
Photographers have taken to social media to call out the “misleading” images that were used to depict them in the new trailer for Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show. Netflix released the full-length trailer for the docuseries Harry & Meghan on Monday. The six-part...
Flying with Film: How to Handle X-ray Checkpoints as a Photographer
My wife and kids have standardized joking about how long it takes dad to get through airport and other security checks when traveling and visiting museums. No, I’m not a supervillain with an evil laugh, I’m just a film photographer!. If you don’t know what I’m referring to...
MAD Solutions Partners With OSN, Red Sea Fund, U.K. Global Screen Fund on Ahd Kamel’s ‘My Driver and I’
Prominent Arab film distributor MAD Solutions has forged a production partnership with Dubai-based broadcaster OSN, the Red Sea Fund, and U.K. Global Screen Fund on Saudi multihyphenate Ahd Kamel’s long gestating feature film debut “My Driver and I.” The production partnership for the feature was announced at this week’s Red Sea Film Festival, which is taking place in Jeddah, where the film is also set. Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak will star alongside regional acting talents, Qusai Kheder, Mostafa Shehata and Baraa Alem. The feature is being produced as an OSN Original for the pay-TV and streaming network that will showcase the film for...
