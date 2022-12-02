Dennis E. Anderson, 65, of Kewaskum, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Dennis was born on January 12, 1957, in West Bend, the son of Walter and Marilyn (nee Weidman) Anderson. Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then continued his service in the National Guard. On April 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Ardell Kempfer at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend. Dennis was a member of the Kewaskum Fire Department for 30 years where he was also an EMT and was a tool and die maker for many years. He enjoyed playing hockey in his younger years and coached and refereed hockey games at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center. Those Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Ardell; two children, Eric Anderson and Laura Anderson; three grandchildren, Alyvia Anderson, Carson Anderson, and Rilynn Anderson; his mother, Marilyn Anderson; his siblings, James (Jackie) Anderson, Randal (Julie) Anderson, Janet Tappa (Dave), Kevin (Elaine) Anderson, and Deborah Wren; a sister-in-law, Julie Kempfer; three brothers-inlaw, Joseph Kempfer, Thomas Kempfer, and Chris (Jody) Kempfer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

1 DAY AGO