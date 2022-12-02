ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee's leaders for rushing yards following 2022 regular-season

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following each game during the 2022 campaign, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s statistical leaders.

Tennessee’s leaders for rushing yards are listed below following the regular-season finale.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

