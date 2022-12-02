Read full article on original website
Related
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim, Gomes, Moore – The Moving Chess Pieces For Mayor
Mayor Joe Ganim has amassed more than $200,000 for his 2023 reelection campaign well on his way for plenty of dough to make his case for another four-year term. For his first formally announced opponent, former ally turned political enemy John Gomes, it’s not a question of equaling what Ganim raises but building enough financial firepower to compete.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Comments / 0