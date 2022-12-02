Details surrounding the first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s already-controversial Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” are coming to light days ahead of its scheduled release. First reported by The Times, the first half of the series will “focus on their love story and include allegations that the royal household briefed against them to members of the media.” The first episode is focused on the couple’s relationship while the second and third “move into more controversial territory,” The Times says. The series is expected to delve into allegations of racism and their troubles with the media, all of which were on display during their appearance at a high society charity gala Tuesday night in New York City, despite the growing storm of anticipation for their series. The couple were honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization for their work against racism in the royal family. Three episodes of the series will be released on Netflix on Thursday while the final three episodes will follow a week later.Read it at The Times

23 MINUTES AGO