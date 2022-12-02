ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins

Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
PITTSBURGH, PA

