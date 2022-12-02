ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement

Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Fans Believe Ticketmaster Allowed Scalpers To Buy 'Eras Tour' Tickets First, Gets Sued

Taylor Swift supporters are allegedly suing Ticketmaster over the "Eras Tour" presale ticket issue on November 15. Several fans of the 32-year-old Grammy winner are suing the firm for "fraud, price manipulation, and anti-trust crimes," including "deliberate misrepresentation," claiming that the ticketing behemoth allowed scalpers to buy tickets, per the New York Post.
musictimes.com

The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November

Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
musictimes.com

John Rzeznik Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Singer Almost Retired Because of This?

John Rzeznik celebrates his 57th birthday today and is thankful that he still does what he loves to do the most, making music and singing. The Goo Goo Dolls founder and frontman has faced several challenges throughout his life, some of which were more serious than others. In an interview...

Comments / 0

Community Policy