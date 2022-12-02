Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.

13 HOURS AGO