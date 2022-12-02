Read full article on original website
Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement
Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
Taylor Swift Fans Believe Ticketmaster Allowed Scalpers To Buy 'Eras Tour' Tickets First, Gets Sued
Taylor Swift supporters are allegedly suing Ticketmaster over the "Eras Tour" presale ticket issue on November 15. Several fans of the 32-year-old Grammy winner are suing the firm for "fraud, price manipulation, and anti-trust crimes," including "deliberate misrepresentation," claiming that the ticketing behemoth allowed scalpers to buy tickets, per the New York Post.
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November
Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
John Rzeznik Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Singer Almost Retired Because of This?
John Rzeznik celebrates his 57th birthday today and is thankful that he still does what he loves to do the most, making music and singing. The Goo Goo Dolls founder and frontman has faced several challenges throughout his life, some of which were more serious than others. In an interview...
Is Larry Mullen Leaving U2? Drummer Drops Cryptic Statement Before Band’s Potential 2023 Tours
Mullen sparked the buzz after his recent interview with journalist Geoff Edgers for a Washington Post article for the band's profile. He and the three members - Bono, Adam Clayton, and The Edge - revealed U2's tour plans in 2023. However, the drummer said he would not be part of...
Scott Weiland Net Worth, Cause of Death, Legacy, & More Details About Late Musician
On December 3 seven years ago, Stone Temple Pilots' frontman Scott Weiland died. For three decades, Weiland let his voice be heard by leading the rock band and releasing six records with them. He also served as the lead vocalist of Velvet Revolver during his time away from his first band.
