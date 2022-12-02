“This is my mom’s signature cake for potlucks and church gatherings. With almost a whole cup of rum in the ingredient list, you would think her fellow churchgoers would abstain from a slice. But it’s always the first dessert to go, its boozy flavor the main draw. Her recipe, snipped from a Bacardi rum ad, calls for boxed cake mix (which I ditched) and instant pudding (which I kept). My mostly from-scratch version, like the original, results in a velvety crumb that’s studded with raisins and walnuts. The butter-rum glaze soaks through the cake from the bottom and the top, leaving it ultra-moist and irresistible. If extra glaze is enticing, feel free to double it.” ©2022 by Polina Chesnakova. All rights reserved. Excerpted from Everyday Cake by permission of Sasquatch Books. —Food52.

1 DAY AGO