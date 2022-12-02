Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
No-Bake Pineapple Tart
This no-bake tart comes together in just 15 minutes, and it’s loaded with sweet, juicy Dole® Canned Pineapple Chunks. Pineapple is suspended in the filling for a fruity, tangy burst with each bite, while perfectly arranged chunks also act as a gorgeous topping. I recommend using cold cream cheese and heavy cream so that the filling sets and thickens more quickly, but you can use room temperature ingredients if you prefer (just be sure to let the tart sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving). A store-bought Graham cracker crust pairs beautifully and saves you extra time, but you can also make this with any type of pie crust, store-bought or homemade. —Vallery Lomas.
Food52
Tahini Pistachio Granola From Jenné Claiborne
The reward-to-effort ratio of making your own granola is ever in your favor: All you have to do is stir and bake, and you’ll start to resent boxed granola’s one-note sweetness and muted crunch. Homemade granola is crackly, fresh, and exactly the way you like it. But even...
Food52
Mama's Rum Raisin Bundt Cake From 'Everyday Cake'
“This is my mom’s signature cake for potlucks and church gatherings. With almost a whole cup of rum in the ingredient list, you would think her fellow churchgoers would abstain from a slice. But it’s always the first dessert to go, its boozy flavor the main draw. Her recipe, snipped from a Bacardi rum ad, calls for boxed cake mix (which I ditched) and instant pudding (which I kept). My mostly from-scratch version, like the original, results in a velvety crumb that’s studded with raisins and walnuts. The butter-rum glaze soaks through the cake from the bottom and the top, leaving it ultra-moist and irresistible. If extra glaze is enticing, feel free to double it.” ©2022 by Polina Chesnakova. All rights reserved. Excerpted from Everyday Cake by permission of Sasquatch Books. —Food52.
Couple refuses to pay for pricey amusement park food, eats bologna sandwiches and apples from home instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.
Food52
9 Highly Caffeinated Gift Ideas for the Nespresso Fan on Your List
We've teamed up with Nespresso to brew up some good cheer with a gift guide for all the coffee drinkers on your list. Featuring the sleek VertuoPlus Deluxe Machine and their limited-edition holiday capsules, there's something here for Nespresso aficionados and newbies alike. While I occasionally dabble in other caffeinated...
Food52
7 Limited-Edition Holiday Gifts to Snag Before They’re Gone
We’ve teamed up with Nespresso to share the must-have, limited-edition items we're giving as gifts this year—starting with a few special products from Nespresso, like the Limited Edition Nespresso x Pierre Hermé Pack that features the season’s finest flavors. We've officially reached the time of year...
Food52
24 Vibrant Kitchen Essentials
With the new year quickly approaching, it’s only natural to start daydreaming about the goals you have for the next twelve months. Maybe 2023 will be year you finally master a chocolate soufflé, start throwing a monthly dinner party with your friends, plan that trip to the South of France, or just get your fridge organized. Regardless of how big or small the changes might be, the new-year scheming is often a fun part of the coming weeks.
Comments / 0