Read full article on original website
Related
stevenscountytimes.com
Post-election vote counts find no issues with machines
Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines used on Election Day.
stevenscountytimes.com
Green group pitches alternative vision for PolyMet site
An environmental group fighting the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has proposed an alternative vision for the site. The plan reimagines the site as a clean energy and manufacturing hub, one that includes a huge solar array, wind turbines, and an energy storage facility that together could help power the creation of carbon-free steel on the Iron Range.
Comments / 0