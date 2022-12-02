Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?
After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools. The controversy centers around a proposed plan to codify the state ban in district policy — a […] The post What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges
A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
WLFI.com
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Former DOC worker pleads guilty to double murder
An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to a May 2020 stabbing that left two people dead and another seriously injured.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
iheart.com
Cadaver Dogs Search Suspected Serial Killer's Former Property For Remains
A team of cadaver dogs searched the property previously owned by a suspected serial killer for the remains of his victims. Herb Baumeister was suspected of killing nearly two dozen men in the 1980s and 1990s. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he could be questioned by investigators.
Newly Released Details About The Delphi Murders Show How Police Came To Arrest A 50-Year-Old Man. His Lawyers Say He Has “Nothing To Hide.”
An unsealed affidavit revealed new details about the 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams — including that the suspect told police five years ago he'd been near the crime scene.
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
WLFI.com
One injured in head-on collision
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Food Finders to be at Ivy Tech Today
Ivy Tech Lafayette will host the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry on the college’s southside campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6. The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen item, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need. This...
Comments / 1