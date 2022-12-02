After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools. The controversy centers around a proposed plan to codify the state ban in district policy — a […] The post What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO