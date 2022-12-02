Read full article on original website
Related
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Graphic Packaging (GPK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kemper (KMPR) Divests Reserve National, Focuses on Key Areas
Kemper Corporation KMPR divested Reserve National Insurance Company and its subsidiaries to Medical Mutual of Ohio for $88 million in cash. The divesture will allow this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer to intensify its focus on its core capabilities. The transaction was announced on Aug 1, 2022. Based in Oklahoma...
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Should You Retain Lemonade (LMND) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Lemonade, Inc. LMND has been gaining momentum on the back of improvement in premium per customer, continued shift in the mix of underlying products toward higher value policies, higher instalment fees and a robust capital position. Earnings Surprise History. Lemonade has a decent surprise history. It beat earnings estimates in...
After Golden Cross, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
From a technical perspective, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AEIS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. There's a reason...
Is AES (AES) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AES (AES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2022: GTLB, SONY, DQ, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.01%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.24% higher recently. GitLab (GTLB) was gaining more than 14% after saying its Q3 non-GAAP loss narrowed to $0.10 per share from a per-share loss of...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $43.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Prior to today's trading,...
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
Should Value Investors Buy Hancock Whitney (HWC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM
The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023. The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend...
Webster's (WBS) interLINK Buyout to Improve Funding Ability
Continuing with its inorganic growth moves, Webster Financial Corporation WBS recently announced that its principal bank subsidiary Webster Bank, N.A. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire StoneCastle Insured Sweep, LLC. StoneCastle Insured Sweep does business as interLINK and is a subsidiary of StoneCastle Partners, LLC. The financial terms of...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company have...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: VAC, BKE, SIG
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.8%. In company news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) slid 3.1% after the hospitality chain priced a $500 million private placement of...
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
Investors in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (Symbol: VGIT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 136 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the VGIT options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
