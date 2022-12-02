(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked seventh in a national state-by-state analysis of waste-reducing policies, infrastructure, waste production and recycling rates. In its “2023’s Best States at Managing Waste” report, lawn care startup LawnStarter ranked states based on 28 metrics in four categories: Policies, Facilities, Recycling and Waste. Data came from other LawnStarter studies, Ball Corporation, ClotheDonations.com, Environmental Finance Center at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Habitat for Humanity, The Recycling Partnership, National Conference of State Legislatures, Northeast Recycling Council, Salvage-Parts.com, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and US Composting Council.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO