Corydon Times-Republican
Bird flu threat might persist for weeks in Iowa
Migrating geese are known carriers of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The fall geese migration is expected to peak this month in Iowa with the potential to cause further infections of domestic flocks by a highly pathogenic and destructive avian influenza. The most recent detection...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa ranks seventh nationwide for waste management
(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked seventh in a national state-by-state analysis of waste-reducing policies, infrastructure, waste production and recycling rates. In its “2023’s Best States at Managing Waste” report, lawn care startup LawnStarter ranked states based on 28 metrics in four categories: Policies, Facilities, Recycling and Waste. Data came from other LawnStarter studies, Ball Corporation, ClotheDonations.com, Environmental Finance Center at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Habitat for Humanity, The Recycling Partnership, National Conference of State Legislatures, Northeast Recycling Council, Salvage-Parts.com, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and US Composting Council.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
