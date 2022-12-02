ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robbie Lawler Removed From UFC 282 Bout With Santiago Ponzinibbio

Unfortunate news as just days away from UFC 282, Robbie Lawler was removed from UFC 282’s fight card due to an undisclosed injury. The news was first reported by UFC partner ESPN. Lawler was scheduled to face fellow Welterweight-Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282 on the main card this Saturday...
Promoter Eddie Hearn Blasts Charlo, Munguia, and Crawford

Well, for a promoter speaking at a fight he’s promoting, Eddie Hearn sure had a lot to say about everyone BUT the fighter’s on his card. Following the very entertaining third chapter of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez trilogy Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, the British promoter and DAZN figurehead dished a bit of nastiness to the assembled media about Jermall Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Terence Crawford.
