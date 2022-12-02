Well, for a promoter speaking at a fight he’s promoting, Eddie Hearn sure had a lot to say about everyone BUT the fighter’s on his card. Following the very entertaining third chapter of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez trilogy Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, the British promoter and DAZN figurehead dished a bit of nastiness to the assembled media about Jermall Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Terence Crawford.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO