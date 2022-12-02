Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took home the top award of the night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards for best movie of the year. The Adam Project, Top Gun: Maverick and Don’t Worry Darling received prizes for top comedy, action and drama movies, respectively, with Stranger Things, Grey’s Anatomy and Never Have I Ever taking the event’s top television awards. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself: "The Closest I Can Be Is in the Scene"The "Double-Edged...

17 MINUTES AGO