ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Prosecution resumes closing argument at Trump Org. trial

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsLXL_0jVJrRMc00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Prosecutors resumed their closing argument Friday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, promising to share previously unrevealed details about Donald Trump’s knowledge of a tax dodge scheme hatched by one of his top executives.

“Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors on Thursday during the first half of his closing argument, adding: “We will come back to that later.”

Steinglass spoke for about an hour on Thursday and has told the judge he expects to need a total of at least four hours to summarize the case against the former president’s company.

The Trump Organization, the entity through which Trump manages his real estate holdings and other ventures, is accused of helping executives avoid paying income taxes on company-paid perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

Prosecutors argue that the Trump Organization is liable because two executives involved in the scheme — longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and controller Jeffrey McConney — were “high managerial” agents entrusted to act on behalf of the company and its various entities.

Trump himself is not on trial. Company lawyers objected to Steinglass' comment Thursday, but Judge Juan Manuel Merchan overruled them. He said the company’s lawyers opened the door by asserting in their closing arguments that Trump was ignorant of the scheme.

“The fact that this was sanctioned and a practice that was known to Mr. Trump directly rebuts” that claim, Steinglass told Merchan as lawyers further argued the issue Friday morning before jurors entered the courtroom.

“They can’t use this as a sword and a shield," Steinglass said, responding to the defense’s repeated objections. "They can’t attempt to exonerate someone who isn’t on trial and not allow me a chance to respond.”

Merchan said it was “fair game” for Steinglass to address Trump’s knowledge of the scheme but warned him not to dwell on the topic or suggest that the former president should have been charged along with his company. Steinglass promised to abide by those conditions.

The defense has alleged that Weisselberg came up with the tax dodge scheme on his own without Trump or the Trump family knowing, and that the company didn’t benefit from his actions. Weisselberg testified that Trump didn't know, but that the Trump Organization did derive some benefit because it didn't have to pay him as much in actual salary.

“Their entire theory of the case is a fraud," Steinglass said.

The tax fraud case is the only trial to arise from the three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The company has denied wrongdoing,

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million.

Closing arguments are the last chance for prosecutors and defense lawyers to sway jurors before they deliberate next week.

__

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “heroes” as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Supreme Court case to test the limits of election denial

The case of Moore v. Harper, set to be argued Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court, has been said to have the potential to end democracy as we know it. That’s wrong, legal scholars say. But there is some debate over how to talk about this case, since bad actors in a state legislature could try to overturn election results even if the law clearly says they cannot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Action News Jax

Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Trump organization is found guilty in tax fraud case

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty in tax fraud case. Trump’s family real estate business was convicted of tax fraud and other related financial crimes on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
Action News Jax

For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York jury convicted Donald Trump's company of tax fraud Tuesday, a verdict that could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. While Trump was not personally charged...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Cawthorn broke rules over 'meme' crypto, told to pay $14K

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Action News Jax

Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock

There weren't enough uncounted votes in Republican-leaning areas for GOP challenger Herschel Walker to make up his runoff election night gap with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. That's what led The Associated Press to call the race for Warnock late Tuesday. The vast majority of the uncounted votes rested in...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

White House invites in state lawmakers before 2023 sessions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is playing host to roughly 50 Democratic state lawmakers from 31 states this week as legislatures prepare for their upcoming sessions, aiming to talk over strategy on top issues like climate change, gun violence, abortion rights and voting rights. Those expected...
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy