A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Analysis-G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - When U.S. officials first floated the idea of capping Russian oil export prices in response to a planned European embargo in March, they pledged to squeeze revenues to Russia's war machine, while avoiding a devastating oil price spike.
Nexo to Leave US Market Following Clashes with Regulators
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is leaving the US market following 18 months period of dialogue with US state and federal regulators, the company has announced in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Nexo said it would leave...
FTX.US's LedgerX in Buyout Talks with Bitpanda, Blockchain.com and Gemini: Report
LedgerX, a crypto futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and acquired by FTX.US is reportedly in buyout talks with Gemini and Blockchain.com. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. As per...
Bybit to Carry Out a Staff Reduction
Ben Zhou, CEO of crypto exchange Bybit, has just announced the company intends to carry out a staff reduction as part of a business reorganization "in the context of the prolonged bear market." According to him, the company intends to refocus efforts in the context of this prolonged downturn. He...
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:01 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 435 points, or 1.3%, to 33,511 and the Nasdaq fell 2.1%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.6%, Disney slid 3.4% and AutoZone dropped 3.2%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.9% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
Circle Abandons SPAC Deal with Concord
Circle, an issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has terminated its SPAC deal with Concord announced in July 2021. The company said in a blog post that the termination is mutual and has been approved by the board of both Concord and Circle. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily...
Crypto Exchange Swyftx Lays Off 90 Employees
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has just announced the layoff of 90 more employees. In the note shared by the company, its CEO Alex Harper has explained the company should "prepare for a worst-case scenario" in early 2023 and the "potential for more black swan-type events." According to him, Swyftx is...
Claims Against Genesis Rise to $1.8B
The debt volume of crypto broker Genesis Global Capital has recently reached $1.8 billion and will continue to grow with a high degree of probability, CoinDesk has reported. Last December 3, the Financial Times reported the company has failed to repay US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini around $900 million as a partner in the exchange's landing program Earn.
