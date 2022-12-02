Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Beneficial for Carlisle (CSL)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is poised to gain from its diversified business structure. The company’s global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions are commendable. Solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity are expected to aid the company’s Carlisle...
NASDAQ
Here's Why HubSpot (HUBS) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
Shares of HubSpot, Inc. HUBS have jumped 8% post-earnings release, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 9.2% over the past year, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Lamb Weston (LW) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Trending Stock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -16.6%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Outruns Peers in Past 6 Months: Here's Why
Despite inflation, shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have gained 30.3% in the past six months compared with 15.3% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is benefiting from expansion efforts, global comps growth and menu innovation. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth...
NASDAQ
Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Texas Pacific (TPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Liberty Energy (LBRT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels
A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
NASDAQ
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:. LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) a Buy Now?
Agilent Technologies (A) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned +10.6%, compared to...
NASDAQ
CNO Financial (CNO) Rises 24.9% in 3 Months: More Growth Ahead?
CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s CNO shares have jumped 24.9% in the past three months compared with the 8.2% rise of the industry it belongs to, thanks to the growing demand for benefits solutions. The company has also been gaining from the strong performance of its direct-to-consumer and worksite businesses.
NASDAQ
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
Comments / 0