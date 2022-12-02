Read full article on original website
104 colleges receive Inclusive Excellence grants from HHMI
The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has announced grants totaling more than $60 million over six years to 104 colleges and universities as part of an initiative to help build capacity for inclusion in the sciences for students from historically excluded ethnic and racial groups. HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence 3 initiative...
