bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best local toy stores in Johnson County? 🧸
Maybe it’s action figures and video games your child likes, or you could be on the look out for puzzles, model sets, stuffed animals or something else. Either way, we want your recommendations as we enter the heart of holiday shopping season. We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday...
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
rejournals.com
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
bluevalleypost.com
BRKTHROUGH, game rooms for adults, opens in Overland Park
Where exactly: It opened Thursday in the former Stein Mart at 6403 W. 135th Street. The 22,000-square-foot space is on the corner of the same development of shops that features Scheel’s, just west of Prairiefire. How it works: In teams of two to four, participants can enter one of...
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 Prescriptions
Kansas City, Mo. - With the price of nearly everything going up, many Kansas Citians, especially those on fixed incomes, are really feeling the financial squeeze. In fact, just like in the Kansas City area, many seniors across the country are having to choose whether to buy food or medication.
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Thousands of volunteers apply to test new KCI Airport Terminal
Kansas City International Airport Terminal announces more than 10,000 volunteers applied to test the new terminal before it opens in March.
Widow of Kansas City musician sues feds for neglect, COVID pandemic
The widow of a Kansas City-area musician has filed a lawsuit, accusing the National Institutes of Health of playing a role in her husband's death.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 5
Olathe school bus blackouts — “The Olathe School District may soon consider implementing rolling blackouts in bus services as the district struggles to maintain enough bus drivers … While neighboring school districts like Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley have reduced services for paid bus routes based on distance, Olathe has not put any additional limits on its paid rider program.” [Fox 4]
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Ukrainian teen with medical needs, mom in search of new host family in Kansas City
They came here in April to flee the ongoing war and have been getting treatment for his condition. When he was 8, a car ran a stop light and hit him as he was crossing the street.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
myozarksonline.com
Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State
With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility
Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KCTV 5
Part of KC Streetcar line switches to buses because of downtown incident
Volunteers with KC Mothers in Charge spent Monday etching the names of victims on each cross outside Gathering Baptist Church. After demolition teams were able to knock down a building at 1519 Main Street, KC Streetcar has resumed operation. 159 crosses for 159 Kansas City homicide victims. Updated: 14 hours...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
