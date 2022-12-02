Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Holiday open house, Soy Super at Library this week
SAFFORD — A special holiday open house will give the public the chance to see the Safford City-Graham County Library’s new exhibition for December and January — Soy Super/I’m Super. The library’s Holiday Open House takes place Thursday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m....
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC to present its 86th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah
THATCHER, AZ—Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division presents the 86th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah, on Sunday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Community and college singers will combine with the EAC Orchestra to continue the longest continual Messiah performance tradition west of the Mississippi River.
gilavalleycentral.net
Giving Machines debut in the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — Rain may have moved the ceremony, but it couldn’t put a damper on the spirit. The Light of the World Giving Machines were opened to the Gila Valley on Saturday. A ceremony highlighting the local nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the machines had to be moved from the lawn in front of Safford City Hall to the Safford Library programming room due to the rain, which resulted in a room packed with people ready to give and make a difference.
gilavalleycentral.net
Plenty of opportunity to help kids through Safford Angel Wish Tree
SAFFORD — Residents have multiple opportunities this month to help children in need have a happy Christmas. On Saturday, FFF Clubhouse held a toy drive motorcycle run, and LifeLine Ambulance had a Toys for Tots Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive outside Walmart. Plus residents can also choose to help...
gilavalleycentral.net
Pamper Me raises $3,500 for EAC Monster Exchange
THATCHER — The Monster Exchange on the campus of Eastern Arizona College will finish the semester in good financial shape, thanks to Pamper Me Ladies Night Out. The event last weekend raised more than $2,400 through admissions and raffle sales. Combined with the $1,080 raised through a special holiday event at Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co., the Monster Exchange is the recipient of more than $3,500 this holiday season.
gilavalleycentral.net
Prescribed burn at Roper Lake State Park Wednesday
SAFFORD — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced a prescribed burn will take place at Roper Lake State Park, starting Wednesday. Crews will be conducting pile burns — piles of debris collected by State Parks and Trails crews in an effort to reduce fire risk.
Comments / 0