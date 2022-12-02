ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Salon

The social lives of birds: Turkeys are violent, back-stabby, and class-obsessed

American Thanksgiving and turkeys are forever, inextricably linked together. Turkey may very well have been served at the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth more than 400 years ago, and today the delicious bird is so ubiquitous that consumers fret over turkey prices and whether its meat makes you sleepy. Yet in addition to being a food, turkeys are also birds — intelligent birds, at that.
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
Phys.org

Vegetation-free patches encourage ground-nesting wild bees

Relatively little is known about the nesting requirements of ground-nesting wild bees, although nesting sites are of central importance for most wild bee species. There are almost 600 wild bee species in Germany and 75% nest in the soil. To date, however, most of the research has concentrated on the wild bee species that nest above ground in cavities.
birdsandblooms.com

Mourning Dove Lifespan: How Long Do Doves Live?

The peaceful “co-ah, coo, coo, coo” call of the mourning dove is familiar to many of us — and for good reason. With upwards of 350 million doves in the U.S., mourning doves are one of the most abundant bird species. Yet it’s not likely we hear the same individuals year after year. This is partly because mourning doves do not have long lives. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Program’s nationwide banding effort aims to shed light on the mourning dove lifespan.
newyorkalmanack.com

Squirrel Talk: Gray Squirrel Communication

Their vocalizations – squeaks, moans, buzzes, barks, and clucks – can sound like noises made by cats, chickens, jays, catbirds, even ducks. The gray squirrel is one of two species of tree squirrels in the Northeast. The other, the red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus), is more territorial than its larger cousin and is the more vocal of the two. In a mostly coniferous forest, the squirrel you hear chattering is likely a red squirrel, which feeds mainly on the seeds of evergreen trees. Gray squirrels are more common in mature hardwood forests or mixed deciduous-conifer forests, where they find tree nuts, holes for nesting, and a dense canopy to hide in.
intothelightadventures.com

Young Turkey Vulture

Young Turkey Vulture, we are at a campground this weekend that has plenty of turkey vultures hanging about. Mainly because people feed the stray cats here and then these hungry birds come down from the trees and eat the left over cat food. Nothing goes unnoticed by these birds, I...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.
Whiskey Riff

Tree Trimmer And A Cougar Have A Wild Staredown Up In A Tree

I’ll echo what everybody else wants to know… how’d he get his massive balls up in that tree?. Sure, arborists climb trees all the time, but a tree is a cougar’s environment. It’s a way off life for them. When it comes to climbing trees, they are one of the most skilled large animals in North America.
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Conservation Corner: Two days conducting dental examinations on whitetail deer

The week after Thanksgiving brings a noticeable change to the landscape of rural Ohio. Fields and woods that have put on their drab colors of winter are suddenly splashed with a flurry of blaze orange as hunters clad in garments of this neon hue partake in the statewide firearm season targeting whitetail deer. Tens of thousands of the state’s largest game animal will be harvested during this week-long period which, along with providing an economic boom...
BBC

Study shows New Forest pine martens successfully breeding

Rare pine martens are now believed to be well-established and successfully breeding in the New Forest. The elusive cat-sized member of the weasel family was previously only thought to have survived largely in the north of England. As part of a long-term study, hidden cameras showed young pine martens exploring...

