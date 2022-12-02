If you’ve ever had stucco water damage in your house, you know how frustrating it can be. You might have spent years trying to repair the wall and now find out it won’t hold up. Or perhaps you’ve already removed part of the stucco from the exterior of your home, only to discover some decay inside. And what about mold? Or mildew? There are so many signs that your house could use some help when dealing with stucco water damage—and they’re not always visible! And while the most common reasons are listed below, there are other reasons that this type of damage can occur. For example, stucco can be damaged by fire, flooding, or even by not being adequately maintained.

20 DAYS AGO