Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to knowEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgradesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 6
JoCo consider truck traffic limits — “The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider two resolutions aimed at limiting truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county. Recently the City of Gardner approved plans to restrict truck traffic on 199th St. within city limits. That accounts for roughly three miles of roadway along 199th St.” [Fox 4]
bluevalleypost.com
BRKTHROUGH, game rooms for adults, opens in Overland Park
Where exactly: It opened Thursday in the former Stein Mart at 6403 W. 135th Street. The 22,000-square-foot space is on the corner of the same development of shops that features Scheel’s, just west of Prairiefire. How it works: In teams of two to four, participants can enter one of...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best local toy stores in Johnson County? 🧸
Maybe it’s action figures and video games your child likes, or you could be on the look out for puzzles, model sets, stuffed animals or something else. Either way, we want your recommendations as we enter the heart of holiday shopping season. We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
KC activists move ‘The Longest Night’ to new location, calling attention to growing gun violence
Each December, Mothers in Charge, a community anti-violence group in Kansas City, Missouri, organizes "The Longest Night."
bluevalleypost.com
Construction on Overland Park’s $125M Bluhawk sports complex starts this week
Developers are poised break ground on the new $125 million multi-sport complex at Bluhawk in south Overland Park this week. Catch up quick: On Wednesday, developer Price Brothers Management Co. is hosting a groundbreaking event for the youth and amateur sports complex that is to be the centerpiece of the development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
KMBC.com
Older couple loses home, cats in morning house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue near West Bannister Road around 3:22 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home.
WB I-70 at I-35 in downtown KCMO loop reopens after semi rollover
An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches for motorists around the downtown loop of Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Zero Reasons Why teen suicide prevention program grows beyond Johnson County
Chad Harrell was a popular athlete, good student and a rising senior at Blue Valley North High in the summer of 2017. One night he came in late, and his parents grounded him. His mother, Sylvia Harrell, checked on him before she went to bed and found him dead in his room. He’d taken his own life.
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
rejournals.com
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award
Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Comments / 0