ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 6

JoCo consider truck traffic limits — “The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider two resolutions aimed at limiting truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county. Recently the City of Gardner approved plans to restrict truck traffic on 199th St. within city limits. That accounts for roughly three miles of roadway along 199th St.” [Fox 4]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

BRKTHROUGH, game rooms for adults, opens in Overland Park

Where exactly: It opened Thursday in the former Stein Mart at 6403 W. 135th Street. The 22,000-square-foot space is on the corner of the same development of shops that features Scheel’s, just west of Prairiefire. How it works: In teams of two to four, participants can enter one of...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best local toy stores in Johnson County? 🧸

Maybe it’s action figures and video games your child likes, or you could be on the look out for puzzles, model sets, stuffed animals or something else. Either way, we want your recommendations as we enter the heart of holiday shopping season. We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday...
bluevalleypost.com

Construction on Overland Park’s $125M Bluhawk sports complex starts this week

Developers are poised break ground on the new $125 million multi-sport complex at Bluhawk in south Overland Park this week. Catch up quick: On Wednesday, developer Price Brothers Management Co. is hosting a groundbreaking event for the youth and amateur sports complex that is to be the centerpiece of the development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Older couple loses home, cats in morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue near West Bannister Road around 3:22 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
rejournals.com

Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas

Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
LENEXA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award

Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy