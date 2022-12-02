Read full article on original website
Subject Matter Announces Inaugural Grant Winners, $120,000 Total in Funds for Films and Nonprofits (EXCLUSIVE)
Subject Matter, a recently-launched nonprofit organization that supports social issue documentary films and other nonprofits that work on its featured topics, announced their inaugural grantees, awarding a total of $120,000 to four feature-length documentaries and four of the films’ coinciding nonprofits. Subject Matter launched in July, spearheaded by former Tribeca Film Institute leaders Amy Hobby, David Earls, and Colleen Hammond. The inaugural grantees were determined by a selection committee that included Subject Matter board members actor Jeffrey Wright, entrepreneur Lily Band, Picture Motion and Kinema founder Christie Marchese, documentary director and producer Ferne Pearlstein and social justice and public health grant...
Futurism
Disney Creates AI System to Automatically Change Age of Actors
Disney's obsession with de-aging technology is only ramping up, because it's now developed an AI tool that can automatically alter the age of actors, Gizmodo reports. Well, "re-aging," as Disney calls it, would be more accurate. The tool, dubbed the Face Re-aging Network, or FRAN, is capable of making actors look younger as well as older, and promises to drastically speed up visual effects processes that take weeks to complete when undertaken manually (or, ahem, abusively).
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho,...
