So you're telling me this art was created with a typewriter?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one artist is out to prove that, making pictures from words by typing them out. He types his captivating visual art into existence with retro tools more associated with journalists and office secretaries than artists. Anyone who thinks the typewriter...
TikTok is stunned that this '3D' optical illusion actually works

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and we've seen them come in all forms. We've seen plenty of optical illusions that fool our eyes into seeing movement where there isn't any or seeing colour changes that don't exist. But this one's a bit different, this optical...
AI reveals what famous artists' paintings might look like today

Text-to-image AI art generators have a lot to answer for. They've been generating a huge amount of controversy in recent months for their ability to mimic the style of famous artists based on nothing but a short text prompt, but here's one project that's put the cutting-edge creative tech to work for a good cause.
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion

If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
Cricut Autopress: everything explained

Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
I got deep-faked by an AI app, and it felt weird

Early last week a couple of startling images appeared in my inbox, they were photos of me, kind of. One was of me as a child – the kid was recognisable but not right. I'd been deep-faked and it was… weird. It also raised many questions about the trust and the future of art and photography.
Six ways to improve diversity in UX design

UX design is often confused with UI, and that can lead to a misconception that it's mainly bout aesthetics. But UX design is about people, and people are all different. There are many ways in which one person's experience of a product can be different from another's. And that means that UX designers need to consider diversity to provide a good experience for users.
Apple, please make this new iPhone 15 Flip concept a reality

It felt like the iPhone 14 had only just hit the stores when rumours started flying about the iPhone 15, and now, a couple of months on, we can't go a day without seeing something new about the next iPhone. Up to this point, the rumours have been pretty conservative, building on the 14's design and feature set. However today's offering is flipping brilliant.
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic

Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver

The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.
Could these be the hottest design trends of 2023?

With less than a month left to go until New Year, we were just thinking, isn't it about time we started to see people's predictions for the design trends of 2023? Well sure enough, the trends prediction season has begun. So will 2023 design trends be the same as 2022......
What even is Disney's Strange World, anyway?

Disney is responsible for the most loved animated films in history. That's usually reflected in the cold reality of its numbers at the box office, with hits like The Lion King remake and Frozen II grossing around $1.5billion. But its latest animated adventure suggests that it doesn't always have that magic touch.
This fiendish quiz tests your web design knowledge

Think you know your #0000FF from your #1000ff? Your Helvetica from your Verdana? Your 9:16 from your 4:3? If so (or indeed, if the above makes much sense to you), then this we've found the web design quiz for you. Semblance is a quiz designed to test your ability to...
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro

Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
