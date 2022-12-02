ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pamplin Media Group

Commissioner's adviser resigned over mass camps

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan co-sponsored the resolution approved by the City Council to create six large camps. Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan's former senior policy advisor resigned hours before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler on Oct. 21 unveiled a plan to build three campuses to house homeless individuals. In an...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

It's All About Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch

Story sponsored by Marquam Hill Ranch. Tour Marquam Hill Ranch and learn about alpacas, their fiber and how you can have an alpaca too. Bill and Jennifer Cameron are passionate about alpacas. The owners of Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch bought their first group of alpacas in 2005 after two years of research. The Camerons now own over 80 Huacaya alpaca on 18 acres in Molalla. They offer tours by reservation and love to educate people about alpaca ownership, animal care, their fiber and alpaca products.
MOLALLA, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Everything you need for your Christmas Meal is at Mega Foods

Story sponsored by Mega Foods. Everything for your holiday table is at Mega Foods. Mega Foods in Woodburn is a conventional grocery store with a difference. Woodburn has a diverse mix of cultures and Mega Foods provides a wide variety of specialty products for different groups. According to Paul Marsell, the store's assistant manager, "We offer Hispanic foods including locally made cheese like cacique and make our tamales in house 3000 at a time. We also have a section of Russian meats and cheeses as well as other items."
WOODBURN, OR

