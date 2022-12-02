Story sponsored by Marquam Hill Ranch. Tour Marquam Hill Ranch and learn about alpacas, their fiber and how you can have an alpaca too. Bill and Jennifer Cameron are passionate about alpacas. The owners of Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch bought their first group of alpacas in 2005 after two years of research. The Camerons now own over 80 Huacaya alpaca on 18 acres in Molalla. They offer tours by reservation and love to educate people about alpaca ownership, animal care, their fiber and alpaca products.

MOLALLA, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO