Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’
The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
A stunning Christmas truce comes to life in Moline
In this hectic, noisy holiday season, we could all use some calm and peace. A new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre (1623 5th Ave.) provides that. The hour-long, intermission-less “All Is Calm” reflects the remarkable true story of the World War I Western Front (near Ypres, Belgium), on Christmas Eve, 1914. Out of the violence — a silence, then a song.
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
Enjoy Cookie Walk/Craft Bazaar Dec. 9
The Moline Township Activity Center will hold their annual Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar on Friday, December 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Center, located at 620 18th Street. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts and cookies made by members of the Center. All proceeds benefit the Moline Township Senior Activity Center. For more information, […]
