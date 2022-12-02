Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Daily Beast
Sen. Raphael Warnock Is Finally Going for the Jugular in Georgia Senate Battle
In his 2020 campaign for Senate in Georgia, the pastor-politician Raphael Warnock and his team lived by an unofficial motto: “Remain the Reverend.”. The idea was for Warnock, the holder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit in Atlanta, to glide above the muck of personal attacks and messy partisan politics. In his victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in that year’s runoff election, he managed to achieve that goal.
Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
Herschel Walker says Georgia's record Senate runoff voter turnout 'looks good for me'
Herschel Walker says that record turnout so far in early voting in Georgia's Dec. 6 Senate runoff election "looks good" for his GOP bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock
New Poll Shows Herschel Walker Trailing in Georgia Runoff
Photo byGeorgia Peanut Commission via CC Attribution 2.0. A new poll released Thursday shows that Democrat Raphael Warnock is holding a slight lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate runoff race, The Hill reports.
McConnell-aligned Senate GOP group shelling out $14 million to boost Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
FIRST ON FOX: The top outside group that supports Senate Republican incumbents and candidates is shelling out $14.2 million to run ads in Georgia's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which shared its runoff election plans first with...
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would give way to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan. […] The post Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff
Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Six looming lessons from the Georgia runoff
THE WEEK — Monday: President JOE BIDEN hosts congressional ball at the White House … Tuesday: Election Day in the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and HERSCHEL WALKER. … Wednesday: SCOTUS hears North Carolina case with major implications for the “independent state legislature” theory … Rep. DONALD McEACHIN’s (D-Va.) funeral service in Richmond, Va.
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
