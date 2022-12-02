ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Daily Beast

Sen. Raphael Warnock Is Finally Going for the Jugular in Georgia Senate Battle

In his 2020 campaign for Senate in Georgia, the pastor-politician Raphael Warnock and his team lived by an unofficial motto: “Remain the Reverend.”. The idea was for Warnock, the holder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit in Atlanta, to glide above the muck of personal attacks and messy partisan politics. In his victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in that year’s runoff election, he managed to achieve that goal.
WJBF

Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would give way to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan. […] The post Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Axios

The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff

Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Six looming lessons from the Georgia runoff

THE WEEK — Monday: President JOE BIDEN hosts congressional ball at the White House … Tuesday: Election Day in the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and HERSCHEL WALKER. … Wednesday: SCOTUS hears North Carolina case with major implications for the “independent state legislature” theory … Rep. DONALD McEACHIN’s (D-Va.) funeral service in Richmond, Va.
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy