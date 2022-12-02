Read full article on original website
Anyone familiar with the romantic gowns crafted by Erdem Moralioglu likely knows that the British-Canadian fashion designer has a deep passion for history. Throughout his 17 years in business, the London-based designer’s shows—whether staged under the Greek revival portico of the British Museum or in the lavishly appointed halls of the National Portrait Gallery—have included sartorial references from Regency-era Britain to the Swinging Sixties.
Is there anything more exciting than watching someone enter their fashion era? The latest butterfly to emerge from their cocoon is Eddie Redmayne. The 40-year-old actor wore an ornate, sequined sheer top to the GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony, which was held in Berlin on Thursday. The see-through Gucci resort 2023 look is not for the faint of heart, but the mixture of exposed skin and sequins provided a fabulously bold and eye-catching statement.
It’s easy to look at this year’s Fashion Awards in London—arriving at the end of a politically turbulent year in Britain, in the middle of a war dividing Europe in two, just weeks after Cop27 highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis once again—as a frivolity. Frankly, that’s probably because it is. However you try to square the circle, it’s a night of mutual back-patting and self-congratulation within an industry that, while slowly evolving and attempting to broaden its scope—and inviting ticket-buying members of the public to its biggest night out—still feels like an insider’s game.
Surprise—Keke Palmer is pregnant! The star announced the exciting news while hosting Saturday Night Live last night (where musical guest SZA also performed). During her opening monologue, Palmer wasted no time addressing that she’s now expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. "There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’” said Palmer during the skit. “And I wanna set the record straight—I am!"
At tonight’s 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, actor George Clooney is being honored for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono, and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
The Princess of Wales knows fashion can send a message. At tonight’s second annual Earthshot Prize in Boston, which was established by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to award five grants annually to ideas, people, and projects aimed at combating global warming, Kate Middleton wore a green Solace London dress rented from British fashion company Hurr.
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar. So, for the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s only natural that star Zoe Saldana would be eager to make waves in more ways than one. So, to create a worthy mane moment, hairstylist Mara Roszak looked to the actor’s diaphanous Alexander McQueen dress.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whew, a lot happening this week. The word in the Vogue offices is that we’re finally seeing the post-Covid fashion shake-up that seemed inevitable, a new landscape is forming, the luxury house tectonic plates are shifting! Maybe we’re exaggerating a bit, but the announcement that Alessandro Michele would be leaving Gucci, after almost 8 years reinventing the brand and 20 years working for the brand, sent the fashion world into a tizzy of nostalgia and curiosity about what next chapter this would augur.
Matt Lucas just confirmed that he is leaving Great British Bake Off after three seasons as a presenter. In a statement posted on social media, Lucas revealed the reason why he was exiting the Channel 4 competition. “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects,” read the statement Lucas shared on Twitter. “So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone...
One of these days, Erdem Moralioglu really ought to costume a historical movie. This season is a sort of pre-fall trailer for the season to come; a staging-post between his exquisite, veiled, museum conservation-inspired show for spring, and the ideas he’s rehearsing for his upcoming fall runway. “It’s about bringing this Victorian world to life.”
Get out of those sweatpants! Toss those cozy clothes! Forget staying inside and start thinking about going out. This past week, we were inspired by SZA’s saucy look. The artist took a mirror selfie wearing a dress crafted from stitched-together cut-outs of college names by Khiry, which showed off some serious skin. It was super fun, super chic, and made us want to go out for a night on the town.
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn—having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today wearing a pavement-ready cozy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a blazing lime green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, and instead opted for one of the most recognizable purses in the industry: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg blue.
Last night, Prada made clear that Miami Beach Art Basel is not just about art—or fashion, for that matter. It has just as much to do with music. Taking over the Faena Forum, Prada teamed up with British-Canadian electronic musician Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman to curate a program jam-packed with DJ sets. (Read all about the collaboration, dubbed Prada Extends, here.) It was the third time Prada tapped Hawtin for such an event, the first being in London in 2021 and again this summer in Tokyo.
In honor of the festive season, we’re taking our member spotlight to new heights: Simply share a **30-second clip of you wearing your go-to holiday look—**and tell us your your favorite fashion moment of 2022, together with your style resolution for 2023 (this could be as straightforward as pledging to wear mood-lifting colors, shop more sustainably, or celebrate that fabulous body through what you wear everyday).
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a siren red dress today at Buckingham Palace while attending the Diplomatic Corps reception. The long-sleeved piece was by Jenny Packham and featured glittering floral embroidery along with a royal blue sash across her chest with the badge of the Royal Victorian Order, a white enamel Maltese cross with a Tudor crown, and a yellow Family Order. Though her dress wasn’t necessarily the most striking part of the Princess of Wales’s ensemble, but rather the Lotus Flower tiara she wore with it.
