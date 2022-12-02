Guillermo del Toro Has Spoken With VFX Legend Phil Tippett About Turning ‘At The Mountains Of Madness’ Into A Stop-Motion Project

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘The Three Musketeers’ Trailer: Eva Green & Vincent Cassel Headline Martin Bourboulon’s Two-Part Film Adaptation
There have been dozens of film and TV adaptations of Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers” over the years. Hell, for more than 100 years, filmmakers have been trying to come up with the very best adaptation of the classic swashbuckling tale. Well, Martin Bourboulon is the latest director to take a shot.
theplaylist.net
‘The Killer’: First Look At David Fincher’s Assassin Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender
We’ve been patiently waiting for a good look at David Fincher‘s upcoming feature film “The Killer,” an assassin thriller based on a French graphic novel, “Le Tueur.” Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter who adapted the source material has previously worked with Fincher on “Seven,” “Fight Club,” and “The Game.” Starring as the titular killer is Michael Fassbender with Tilda Swinton (“Curious Case of Benjamin Button“) and Charles Parnell (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning“) taking supporting roles in the film. But it’s Fassbender who is now behind our first real glimpse at the crime thriller that will debut on Netflix.
theplaylist.net
Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Starring Robert Pattinson Is Dated For March 2024 Release
Well, so much for our brewing Most Anticipated 2023 list, though, to be fair, we were already hedging our bets considering how packed next year’s film schedule is. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the next feature film from Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite,” “Snowpiercer”) will release his next film, the sci-fi drama, “Mickey 17,” in theaters around the world on March 29, 2024.
theplaylist.net
‘Saint Omer’ Trailer: Alice Diop’s Award-Winning Drama Arrives In January
In terms of the Oscar race for Best International Feature, many critics have put Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer” towards the top of the list. The official French entry in the race, “Saint Omer” wowed audiences during festival season and is expected to be a major player come awards time. And soon, many more people will be able to see the touching drama.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’ Directors Would Still Love To Work With Warner Bros. Discovery In The Future
Even though it happened months ago, people still can’t get enough of the story regarding Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelving of “Batgirl” while the film was deep into post-production. Sure, films have been canceled and shelved before. But the idea of a nearly-$100 million superhero film getting locked away in a vault with so much fanfare is just so ridiculous to imagine. Yet, it is the reality that filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are living through right now. And surprisingly, the duo isn’t soured on the idea of working with WBD again in the future.
theplaylist.net
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is Responsible For Breaking Him Out Of “Director Jail” But Thinks ‘Blonde’ Might Put Him There Again
Andrew Dominik is a smart filmmaker. He knows the industry, and he’s well aware of what might happen to his career after the release of his latest film, “Blonde.” The audacious not-so-true biopic about Marilyn Monroe has been getting polarized reviews since its debut at film festivals earlier this year. And now, while he continues to promote the film, Dominik knows that he might have just put himself in “director jail”… again.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’: Gil Birmingham Talks About His Long Relationship with Taylor Sheridan & His Unaired DC Comics Project [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another season of “Yellowstone” like Beth’s bottle over some poor woman’s head. Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come.
theplaylist.net
Adam Sandler Says Safdies Collaboration Has “Romantic” Elements & Mentions A Possible Todd Field Collab Again
Adam Sandler has to be loving life right now. Not only does he continue to make hit films for Netflix, but he’s been able to truly flex his more dramatic chops with his recent film “Hustle,” as well as the oft-discussed, awards-caliber performance in “Uncut Gems.” And apparently, his roles in auteur projects is nowhere near done.
theplaylist.net
James Gray Says He Turned Down ‘Goodwill Hunting’ & Explains Why He’d Be Interested In Doing A ‘Batman’ Film
It’s awards season again, and there are some filmmakers who always get brought up around this time when they have a new film. One of those names is James Gray, who is making the rounds to promote his new drama, “Armageddon Time.” And over the course of a few different interviews, the filmmaker has been dropping a some interesting nuggets of info.
theplaylist.net
The 100 Most Anticipated Films Of 2023
Every year, we think, “Okay, we’re not doing 100 films this year. F that!” But after much consideration, we’re gluttons for punishment. The annual 100 Most Anticipated Films of [Insert Year Here], in this case 2023, is always a huge beast, a herculean task, and one that makes us lose our minds a little bit, tbh. And it’s always fascinating to see what we rank high or low, and then either becomes much more important a film to that year (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans” not ranked all that high in 2022, but some of the most important films of the year) and or things we rank really high that turn out to either be duds, or just non-starters (now, of course, anticipating something and whether it’s actually great are two different things).
theplaylist.net
‘You People’ Teaser: Kenya Barris Looks At Modern Families With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long & More
A few years back, you might remember that Kenya Barris— creator of the ABC sitcom “Black-ish”— and actor Jonah Hill had written a project together, and it would be a family comedy that also co-starred Eddie Murphy. Well, the project, a Netflix film, is called “You People,” and the teaser has finally arrived.
theplaylist.net
Jeremy Pope And The Black Queer Perspective Of ‘The Inspection’ [Interview]
Jeremy Pope is a newly recognized Independent Spirit Award Lead Performance nominee for “The Inspection,” but the lack of buzz regarding an Oscar nomination is somewhat disconcerting. In a year with a dearth of truly deserving nominees, the 30-year-old actor should be a shoo-in for his incredible performance in writer and director Elegance Bratton‘s autobiographical feature. But, perhaps like Bratton’s own underdog story, talent will persevere in the end.
theplaylist.net
‘Ghostbusters’: Gil Kenan Takes Over Directing Duties From Jason Reitman For The Upcoming Sequel
While maybe not be the best film ever, there is a lot of love from fans for last year’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The film seemed to be the prime example of a legacy sequel with nods to the original and emotional beats that tug on those nostalgic heartstrings. Can you recapture that sort of feeling again? Well, if Sony is able to do it, the studio will have to rely on a new director in the “Ghostbusters” franchise to make it happen.
theplaylist.net
12 TV Shows To Watch In December: ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘George & Tammy,’ ‘1923’ & More
It’s been a truly stellar year for television, with each new month providing ample opportunities to immerse ourselves in superb storytelling as the “to watch” list grows longer by the day. Most of the tentpole series have come and gone, with the major IP of Marvel, “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Game of Thrones” and their spinoffs all dominating a large part of the conversation.
theplaylist.net
‘The Quiet Girl’ Trailer: Colm Bairéad’s Drama About A Young Girl In Foster Care Arrives In February
What can we do when everything seems to be going against us? Young Cait is facing what appears to be insurmountable challenges in “The Quiet Girl.” The film looks at its central character’s life before and after being shuttled to a foster family with its own secrets. “The Quiet Girl” is an important cinematic venture for all involved — being picked as Ireland’s official Oscar entry for Best International Feature.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Adam’ Reportedly Could End Up Losing $100 Million Theatrically
Before the release of “Black Adam” back in October, Dwayne Johnson went around to anyone who would listen and said that his new DC superhero film would change “the hierarchy” of the DCEU forever. The assumption from such a bold statement is that “Black Adam” would be the debut of the next great hero. The one who will save the DCEU after years of struggles. “Black Adam” would usher in a new era of superhero storytelling. What actually happened is Dwayne Johnson released a subpar superhero story with lots of explosions and not much else. And after nearly two months, “Black Adam” was barely a ripple in the DCEU. But hey, Superman is back, y’all!
theplaylist.net
Andrew Dominik Says Americans “Hated” ‘Blonde’ Because It Didn’t Show An Empowered Marilyn Monroe
There might not be a more polarizing film this awards season than “Blonde.” Andrew Dominik’s not-so-true biopic about Marilyn Monroe has been hailed as one of the best films of 2022 by some, while others think it’s one of the worst. Even with an acclaimed performance by Ana de Armas as Monroe, the film is yet another feature from Dominik that is met with a very mixed reaction. But the filmmaker thinks he knows why Americans, in particular, disliked “Blonde.”
theplaylist.net
‘Champions’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Stars In Bobby Farrelly’s Special Olympics Comedy
No matter the pure intentions that are clearly behind the upcoming film, “Champions,” it’s hard to imagine Bobby Farrelly’s new comedy being released without controversy. As seen in the trailer for “Champions,” the film follows the story of a professional basketball coach who finds himself on...
theplaylist.net
‘Gen V’ Teaser: ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Enrolls In College In 2023
“The Boys” has not only become one of the smartest superhero satires to ever grace a screen, but the series is, without a doubt, one of the most popular shows on a streaming service right now. And in this world of IP dominance, you better believe Amazon knows that the best way to handle a runaway hit like “The Boys” is to start with the spinoffs. That’s where we get “Gen V.”
theplaylist.net
‘Servant’ Final Season Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Thriller Series Comes To An Emotional & Epic Conclusion In January
All good things must come to an end. That’s exactly what’s happening to M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller series, “Servant,” which is about to begin its final season in early 2023. As seen in the trailer for Season 4, “Servant” picks up where the finale left...
Comments / 0