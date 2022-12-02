ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
Tommy Wiita

An active homicide investigation is ongoing in Moorhead after a woman was found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside her home Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m., police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South after the woman was found by members of her family. An investigation shows no sign of forced entry inside the house.

Moorhead Police Department says a person of interest has been identified in the case, identified as 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., who could potentially be driving the victim's black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE185.

Moorhead Police Department

The SUV was last seen north of Halstad, Minn. at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The victim's identity will be released following an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police noted that a report of a similar vehicle spotted in Norman, Minn. Friday morning wasn't the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information on the SUV's whereabouts or the case itself should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660. Police are asking the public to not approach Kollie if he's spotted.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 20

Jay Jay
3d ago

I heard it was his own mother and the judge let him out days before even after she said she was afraid for her life. The judge should be held accountable

