Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
IAFC Technology Summit forecasts future fire service tech
Although there is a running joke that the fire service upholds 200 years of tradition unimpeded by progress, the participants at the IAFC’s 2022 International Technology Summit did their best to quell any such mockery. Over several days in October, presenters and sponsors showcased technological innovations that are already transforming fire operations and changing minds. The fire service is indeed progressing.
Comments / 0