$30K worth of THC vape pens found in Hall County delivery hub
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Federal and local agencies in Hall County have confiscated $30,000 worth of THC vape pens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the packages at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia
Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
WJCL
Dashcam shows people running to help after car smashes into Georgia Southern University dorm
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above: Dashcam video showing the crash, explosion. Police in Statesboro are sharing more information after a car crashed into a Georgia Southern University dorm building, displacing dozens of students. It was around 2 a.m. Saturday when authorities say Landun Brock, 21, of Commerce, Ga., drove his...
accesswdun.com
Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit
Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
WJCL
Police: Hundreds of teenagers in Georgia seen fleeing party following deadly shooting
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15 year old was shot to death during a party. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a party in Morrow on December 3 around 11 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
AG: Former GA school superintendent, wife plead guilty on racketeering, theft charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have pleaded guilty on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Finnian loves a good adventure, people, and even other cats. He has a brother named Sloan, and they need to be adopted together.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River
A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
