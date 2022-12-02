ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia

Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit

Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River

A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

