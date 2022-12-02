Read full article on original website
Jdion
4d ago
of course, with the new safe t act this will only get worse. the democrats added more crimes to the bill. wow such a great government we have
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot once in each leg and transported...
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Multiple cars stolen from residential garages
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents in several Chicago neighborhoods have reported stolen cars out of commercial or residential parking garages.Chicago police said a group of three to five men entered the garages, got access to vehicle keys and stole multiple cars.All the thefts happened between October 21 and November 26.The group stole four of those cars from a garage in Streeterville, near Delaware and Dewitt in October.The thieves took cars that still had keys in them, along with keys from the valet office.CBS 2 learned they also took the garage attendant's cell phone.No arrests have been made.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Multiple Chicago Lawn Business Burglaries Alert Police
Repeated burglaries are being reported to police in the Chicago area. The police stated the suspect(s) would break into the store and steal things. 7100 block of W. 63rd Pl. on Nov. 12 at approximately 3:21 p.m. 5800 block of W. 59th St. on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:01 a.m.
Legendary West Side activist drops gems in Austin
On Nov. 28, the roughly dozen candidates running for Chicago mayor each dropped off thousands of nomination petitions to the Chicago Board of Elections Downtown. In some cases, candidates turned in more than 40,000 signatures. During a Dec. 1 lunch at the Austin Branch Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., legendary...
14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds
CHICAGO - A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
'That's wrong': Dental insurance mix-up costs Chicago woman $11,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman's new set of teeth should have left her smiling, instead, she's mouthing off to the Morning Insiders about an $11,000 bill she feels she's owed from her dentist's office.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the insurance mix-up."I expect to live another 30 years, so for those 30 years, I'd like to have a more magnificent smile, see?" said Sheila Tucker.Tucker is very proud of her teeth, despite all the x-rays, exams, and 11 replacements needed."I was willing to go the extra mile to get a nice white, bright smile," Tucker said.That extra mile meant handing...
