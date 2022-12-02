ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #465: Duke Flies By Boston College

The Duke Blue Devils are 1-0 in the ACC after an easy win against the Boston College Eagles Saturday, and the DBR Podcast crew breaks down everything on Episode 465! Sam and Donald are present, while Jason’s only here for the first half of the show. After a quick movie discussion and a debate over weekends, we get into discussion of the 75-59 victory.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Armando Bacot Is Having An Historic ACC Career

North Carolina’s superior sports information office brought fresh attention recently to the sterling rebounding supplied by senior big man Armando Bacot, not only this year but throughout his career. Bacot dropped to second in the league in rebounding (11.1) after UNC’s loss at Indiana after leading in 2021-22 (13.1)....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Football Earns A Bid To The Military Bowl

On Saturday, Duke celebrated head football coach Mike Elko being named ACC Coach of The Year at halftime of the Duke-Boston College game. Duke won eight games, which no one except perhaps Elko expected, and perhaps even he didn’t expect to coach in a bowl game this season. But...
DURHAM, NC

