Ghent, NY

WNYT

Glenville bridge struck yet again

Glenville police say the railroad bridge over Glenridge Road was hit by a truck at 4 Monday afternoon. The truck was hauling paper products The road remained closed though the evening while the mess was cleaned up. No other vehicles or people were involved and there were no injuries reported.
GLENVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Black Bear Spotted Near Elementary School in Rensselaer County

Police are warning residents in Rensselaer County about a black bear that several people witnessed getting a little cozy in backyards, and driveways, even making its way around an elementary school on Tuesday. Black bear currently roams the village by the elementary school. Police are monitoring the situation. Castleton-on-Hudson is...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WSBS

Early Tuesday Morning Fire In Pittsfield Leaves One Injured

According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, one person had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Congress Street in Pittsfield. The PFD reports they got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Amtrak Adds More Roundtrip Routes Between Capital Region And New York City

Starting Monday, traveling between the Capital Region and the Big Apple is going be easier thanks to Amtrak. That's because two more roundtrip trains will be running to and from the Albany-Rensselaer station and New York City and making stops in-between. Trains will depart New York City at 8:15 am and 3:15 pm and are scheduled to leave this area at 11:10 am and 5:30 pm. Tickets can be bought online at amtrak.com, by using the Amtrak app or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
columbiapaper.com

HHA looks for help with Bliss rebuild

HUDSON—The Hudson Housing Authority (HHA) has submitted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find partners for redeveloping its existing property and developing potential new properties. HHA residents also elected representatives to its governing Board of Commissioners, officials reported at meetings October 17 and November 21. The HHA runs the...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week

Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
SCHENECTADY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY

