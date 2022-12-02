Read full article on original website
More Roundabouts Coming to Clifton Park to Help With Heavy Traffic?
Everyone knows that the areas near Route 146 and Route 9 in Clifton Park are extremely congested. Now with the plan to build the One-Four-Six Marketplace in the works, it will just get worse. They want to reconfigure the area to make the traffic flow better. Does that mean more roundabouts are in the future?
newyorkupstate.com
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
Are Stink Bugs Squatting in Your House for the Winter?
A few days ago while at work, there was this flying insect floating around the front of the office. It looked scary so I thought it was something big and bad. Turns out, it was just a stink bug. These bugs are pretty much harmless, other than the foul odor...
Car Struck by Train in Kingston, New York
You may have already heard that on Monday, Dec 5, a car was struck by a train in the City Of Kingston, New York. This is not as rare of an occurrence as one would hope. The question is how it happens and how can we prevent it. The accident...
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Conservation Commission Supports Acquisition of Saw Mill Property
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The city is nearing its final stages of acquiring over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. On Thursday, the Conservation Commission authorized a project agreement to buy the property and use $50,000 from...
WNYT
Glenville bridge struck yet again
Glenville police say the railroad bridge over Glenridge Road was hit by a truck at 4 Monday afternoon. The truck was hauling paper products The road remained closed though the evening while the mess was cleaned up. No other vehicles or people were involved and there were no injuries reported.
Black Bear Spotted Near Elementary School in Rensselaer County
Police are warning residents in Rensselaer County about a black bear that several people witnessed getting a little cozy in backyards, and driveways, even making its way around an elementary school on Tuesday. Black bear currently roams the village by the elementary school. Police are monitoring the situation. Castleton-on-Hudson is...
Rensselaer County brewery debuts food truck
S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau has debuted its own food truck called The Hayfield Grill. The truck is owned by S&S Brewery but is operated and managed by Chris Soden.
Capital Region gas price update, December 5
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 9 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.73 per gallon.
Roads reopen after two-vehicle Esperance crash
Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Esperance on Monday.
Early Tuesday Morning Fire In Pittsfield Leaves One Injured
According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, one person had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Congress Street in Pittsfield. The PFD reports they got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at...
iheart.com
Amtrak Adds More Roundtrip Routes Between Capital Region And New York City
Starting Monday, traveling between the Capital Region and the Big Apple is going be easier thanks to Amtrak. That's because two more roundtrip trains will be running to and from the Albany-Rensselaer station and New York City and making stops in-between. Trains will depart New York City at 8:15 am and 3:15 pm and are scheduled to leave this area at 11:10 am and 5:30 pm. Tickets can be bought online at amtrak.com, by using the Amtrak app or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.
Driver hospitalized after car hit by train in Kingston
An unnamed driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning, after their car was hit by a train in Kingston.
columbiapaper.com
OBITUARIES: Scofield, Baker, Weaver, Blass, Shallo, Gay, Banker, Van Deusen, Clapp, Haynor, Chestney, Husak
Rupert W. Scofield (1949 -2022) CHATHAM—Rupert W. Scofield, 73, of Chatham died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. Born July 25, 1949 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Jessie M. (Ashley) Scofield. Memorial services are incomplete. Arrangements are with the Sacco Funeral...
NECN
Truck Driver Killed in Major Crash That Closed I-84 West For Hours
One person was killed in a major crash that closed Interstate 84 West on the Hartford and West Hartford line Monday morning. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m. According to state...
columbiapaper.com
HHA looks for help with Bliss rebuild
HUDSON—The Hudson Housing Authority (HHA) has submitted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find partners for redeveloping its existing property and developing potential new properties. HHA residents also elected representatives to its governing Board of Commissioners, officials reported at meetings October 17 and November 21. The HHA runs the...
WNYT
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
