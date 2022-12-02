Starting Monday, traveling between the Capital Region and the Big Apple is going be easier thanks to Amtrak. That's because two more roundtrip trains will be running to and from the Albany-Rensselaer station and New York City and making stops in-between. Trains will depart New York City at 8:15 am and 3:15 pm and are scheduled to leave this area at 11:10 am and 5:30 pm. Tickets can be bought online at amtrak.com, by using the Amtrak app or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO